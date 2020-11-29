Long Island Man, 29, Accused Of Exposing Himself To 64-Year-Old Woman

A man has been accused of exposing himself from his vehicle to a woman waiting at a Long Island bus stop.

The incident allegedly happened in New Cassel on Friday, Nov. 27 at around 1:30 p.m.

Nestor Osorio Gonzalez, age 29, drove up to the 64-year-old woman, who was sitting at the bus stop on Prospect Avenue near New York Avenue, Nassau County Police said.

Gonzalez, of New Cassel, then summoned her over to his vehicle and asked if she needed a ride while exposing himself to the woman, said police.

The women then walked away and contacted police.

A subsequent investigation by detectives led them to the identity and location of Gonzalez who was placed under arrest at his home without incident.

Gonzalez is charged with Public Lewdness and is scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, Nov. 29 in Mineola.

