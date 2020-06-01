Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Long Island Man, 23, Killed After BMW Crashes Into Another Car, Guide Rail, Trees

Joe Lombardi
A 23-year-old Long Island man was killed after his BMW hit another car, then a guide rail and several trees.
Photo Credit: Pixabay

It happened at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 31 on the westbound Southern State Parkway near Exit 17 in Hempstead.

Jordan C. Pieters, of Elmont, was driving the 2015 BMW M5 when he lost control of his vehicle, striking the back of 2003 Toyota Camry, driven by Jessica Perone, 35, of Franklin Square, according to state police.

Pieters' BMW then struck a guide rail, exited the roadway and struck multiple trees on the northern shoulder, according to police.

Pieters succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Perone and a juvenile passenger were both uninjured, police added.

State Police is asking for anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call (631) 756-3300.

