Long Island Holiday Inn Patron Becomes Combative With Cops After Not Paying Bill, Police Say

Zak Failla
Eisenhower Onyiuke
Eisenhower Onyiuke Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A wanted man was arrested at a Long Island hotel after becoming combative and resistant to officers when he was unable to pay for his room, ultimately damaging a police cruiser, officials said.

Officers from the Nassau County Police Department responded to Holiday Inn on Old Country Road in Carle Place at 2:05 a.m. on Monday, April 26, where there was a report of a man who became confrontational with staff members after he was unable to pay for his room.

Upon arrival, police said that they found Far Rockaway resident Eisenhower Onyiuke, age 25, arguing with staff, and further investigation found that he had two active bench warrants out for his arrest.

Police said that while officers were attempting to take him into custody, Onyiuke began kicking and flailing his arms. Once he was handcuffed and placed into the officers’ marked police cruiser, he again started kicking, ultimately breaking a rear window of the vehicle.

Onyiuke was ultimately arrested and charged with criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. He was held overnight and scheduled to be arraigned in Mineola on Tuesday, April 27.

