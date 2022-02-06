Long Island Authorities Alert Public Of Increase In Stolen Vehicles

Authorities on Long Island have alerted the public about an increase in stolen vehicles and thefts of catalytic converters.

Nassau County continues to see an increase in these incidents at all times of the day and night when vehicles are left unlocked and the keys are left in the car, according to an announcement from County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Commissioner of Police Patrick Ryder on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Police released the following safety tips to prevent these incidents:

Always lock your vehicle, even when it’s parked in your driveway.

Park in your garage when possible. If not, park in your driveway if accessible to prevent the theft of your catalytic converter.

Remember to lock your garage.

Always take your keys or fob with you.

Never leave or hide a smart key, valet key, or spare key in your vehicle.

Never leave your car running, while unattended or unlocked.

Park in well-lit areas.

Keep the exterior of homes and driveways well illuminated.

Close all your vehicle windows completely when parked.

Consider installing a GPS system, a visible anti-theft device or an audible alarm.

Never leave valuable personal property in your vehicle.

Secure your garage door opener to prevent access to your home.

