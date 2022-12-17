Lloyd Harbor Teen Seriously Injured In Huntington Crash Involving Intoxicated Driver: Police

A Long Island teen was charged with driving while intoxicated after an 18-year-old passenger was seriously injured when a luxury SUV crashed into trees and a pole overnight, according to authorities.

The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 in Huntington.

The teen, Maxwell Hawkinson, age 18, of Cold Spring Harbor, was driving a 2021 Jaguar F-Pace northbound on West Neck Road, south of Clearview Street, when the vehicle crossed into the southbound lane, struck a tree, a utility pole, and a second tree, Suffolk County Police said.

Hawkinson, 18, of Cold Spring Harbor, was transported to Huntington Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Hawkinson’s passenger, an 18-year-old from Lloyd Harbor, was transported to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow for treatment of serious injuries, police reported.

Hawkinson was charged with driving while intoxicated. He is scheduled for arraignment at a later date.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.