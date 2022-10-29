Lindenhurst Woman Driving Drunk Crashes SUV Into Marked Cruiser In West Babylon, Police Say

A woman driving drunk crashed her SUV into a marked police vehicle, injuring the officer overnight on Long Island, according to authorities.

The incident happened around 9:25 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 in West Babylon.

A Suffolk County PD Highway Patrol vehicle, with flashing lights activated, was traveling westbound on Sunrise Highway (Route 27) near Exit 40 when a westbound 2006 Ford Expedition crashed into it from behind, said police.

The patrol vehicle had been providing a safe perimeter for a slow-moving construction vehicle, according to police.

The impact of the crash caused the police vehicle to spin around before striking the center median wall, said police.

The police officer in the vehicle was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The driver of the Ford, Bridgette Acaiturri, age 37, of Lindenhurst, was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

Acaiturri was charged with driving while intoxicated.

She will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

