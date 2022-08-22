Lindenhurst Man Who Threw Cat Into Great South Bay Charged With Animal Cruelty, SPCA Says

A 48-year-old man is facing charges after authorities said he threw a cat into the Great South Bay while the animal was trapped inside of a cat carrier backpack.

Christopher Garufi, of Lindenhurst, was charged with animal cruelty, assault, and aggravated harassment, the Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals reported on Monday, Aug. 22.

Investigators found that Garufi threatened and assaulted the cat's owner, and then threw the cat carrier backpack into the bay outside of The Schooner Inn in Ocean Bay Park, the SPCA said.

The cat was completely submerged in water and was immediately rescued by a bystander, according to the announcement.

The SPCA said the animal was not harmed.

Garufi surrendered to SPCA detectives on Saturday, Aug. 20, and is set to appear in court on Friday, Sept. 9, authorities said.

Authorities asked anyone who witnesses an incident of animal cruelty or neglect in Suffolk County to contact the Suffolk County SPCA at 631-382-7722

