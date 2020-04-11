LI Teen Nabbed For Beating Victim Who Saw Him Stealing From Neighbor's Vehicle, Police Say

Police nabbed a Long Island man wanted for an alleged robbery and beating that took place earlier in April.

Rahmarv McNeil, 18, of Roosevelt, was arrested on Tuesday, April 7, for the incident which took place on Wednesday, April 1, on East Fulton Avenue in Roosevelt, the Nassau County Police said.

According to detectives, a man was walking along East Fulton Avenue when he noticed an unknown man in his neighbor's vehicle.

The man, 33, continued walking and a short distance away was grabbed from behind and place in a chokehold in the area of Stevens Street, police said.

The victim was punched in the head several times and was to identify his attacker as the man who was sitting in his neighbor's vehicle, police said.

The suspect, McNeil, fled southbound on Stevens Street, but a short time later, the victim spotted him once again in the neighbor’s vehicle.

McNeil alleged removed an item from the vehicle and the victim used his cell phone to take a picture. When McNeil realized his picture was being taken he again approached the victim and punched him in the head several more times and stole his wallet before fleeing on foot, police said.

Following an investigation, McNeil was identified and arrested without incident, police said.

When arrested officers found he was allegedly in possession of two pills and marijuana.

McNeil was charged with robbery, criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana.

