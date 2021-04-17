LI Man, Juvenile Nabbed After Shots Were Fired In Neighborhood, Police Say

A teen and a juvenile were arrested following a shooting incident on Long Island.

Jamal Cole, age 19, of Uniondale, was arrested around 6:50 p.m., Wednesday, April 14, in Uniondale after police responded to a report of shots fired, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, officers responded to Ash Court for a call of multiple shots being fired. Upon arrival, officers began an investigation and safely recovered a Ruger handgun and a shell casing.

The investigation led to the arrests of Cole, and a 17-year-old from Roosevelt, police said.

Both were arrested. There were no injuries reported.

Cole was charged with:

Criminal possession of a weapon

Reckless endangerment

Criminal possession of a firearm

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

The juvenile was charged with possession of a weapon and possession of a firearm.

Both were arraigned on Thursday, April 15, in Mineola.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.