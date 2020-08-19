LI ATV Rider Seriously Injured After Intentionally Placed Chord Catches Him By Neck, Police Say

An ATV rider on Long Island suffered serious neck injuries after being caught on parachute chords that were intentionally placed on an area nature trail, police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and the Southampton Town Police Department are attempting to locate whoever was responsible for creating hazardous conditions on the Sag Harbor nature trails earlier this month.

Police said that an unknown person or people have been tying hunter green parachute chords across the trails in an attempt to deter dirt bikes and ATV riders.

According to police, the chords are difficult to see and may cause serious physical injury or death.

In a recent incident at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, a juvenile rider was seriously injured when a parachute cord caught him by his neck and threw him from the ATV, police said.

The rider’s injuries were documented and can be seen above.

Anyone with information regarding the placement of the parachute chords, or who may be responsible, has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

