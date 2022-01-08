Contact Us
Police & Fire

Know Them? Trio Wanted For Stealing $1.5K Worth Of Items From Suffolk County Home Depot

Zak Failla
Three suspects are wanted in Suffolk County after allegedly stealing $1,500 worth of merchandise from Home Depot in Riverhead. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Police investigators on Long Island are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down three wanted suspects who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from an area Home Depot.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and the Riverhead Town Police Department released surveillance photos of three wanted suspects who allegedly stole 28 packages of roofing shingles from Home Depot on Old Country Road.

The alleged theft happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 16, 2021. The shingles had an estimated value of approximately $1,500.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

