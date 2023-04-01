Contact Us
Know Him? Man Used Counterfeit Money At Deer Park Store, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
Know Him? Police on Long Island are looking to identify the man pictured who allegedly used counterfeit money to purchase shoes.
Police on Long Island seeks the public's help to identify a man who allegedly used counterfeit money to purchase shoes.

According to the Suffolk County Police, the man used two counterfeit $100 bills to purchase shoes from Ugg, located at 307 The Arches Circles in Deer Park on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or online at www.P3Tips.com

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

