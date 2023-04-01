Know Him? Man Used Counterfeit Money At Deer Park Store, Police Say

Police on Long Island seeks the public's help to identify a man who allegedly used counterfeit money to purchase shoes.

According to the Suffolk County Police, the man used two counterfeit $100 bills to purchase shoes from Ugg, located at 307 The Arches Circles in Deer Park on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

