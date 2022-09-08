Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Smithtown East School District Responds To Teacher's Allegations Following Firing
Police & Fire

Investigation Underway After $1,000 Sculpture Stolen In Patchogue

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A sculpture valued at about $1,000 was stolen from the Patchogue Arts Council Sculpture Garden.
A sculpture valued at about $1,000 was stolen from the Patchogue Arts Council Sculpture Garden. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Police are investigating after a sculpture valued at about $1,000 was stolen on Long Island.

The sculpture was taken from the Patchogue Arts Council Sculpture Garden, located on Terry Street in Patchogue, sometime between Thursday, Aug. 25, and Saturday, Aug. 27, according to a report from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Authorities said the sculpture is made of metal and copper.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.