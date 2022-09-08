Investigation Underway After $1,000 Sculpture Stolen In Patchogue

Police are investigating after a sculpture valued at about $1,000 was stolen on Long Island.

The sculpture was taken from the Patchogue Arts Council Sculpture Garden, located on Terry Street in Patchogue, sometime between Thursday, Aug. 25, and Saturday, Aug. 27, according to a report from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Authorities said the sculpture is made of metal and copper.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

