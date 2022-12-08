Information Wanted After $122K Skid-Steer Loader Stolen In North Lindenhurst

An investigation is underway after a skid-steer loader valued at $122,000 was stolen from the parking lot of a Long Island apartment complex.

An unknown suspect or suspects traveling in a white pickup truck with a trailer attached stole a 2022 Caterpillar CAT compact truck loader from the parking lot of Forsythe Garden Apartments in North Lindenhurst at about 4:50 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Thursday, Dec. 8.

The apartment complex is located at 356 Forsythe Ave., authorities said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

