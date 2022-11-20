Individual Who Threatened To Set Fire To Westhampton Home Brought Into Custody, Police Say

An individual was brought into custody after police said he threatened to set fire to his Long Island home.

Police responded to a Westhampton residence at about 5:50 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, after receiving the report about a male, whose age was not identified, threatening to set his house on fire, the Southampton Town Police Department said.

Southampton Police responded along with Westhampton Beach Police Department and Suffolk County K9, authorities said.

Authorities also asked Southampton Town Emergency Services Unit, negotiators, and detectives to respond, along with the Westhampton Beach Fire Department and Westhampton Beach Volunteer Ambulance.

The individual was taken into custody about an hour and a half later and taken to a local hospital, police said.

