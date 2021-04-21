Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Breaking News: One Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash At Suffolk County Intersection
Police & Fire

ID Released For Woman Killed In Long Island House Fire

Zak Failla
A 61-year-old woman died when a fire broke out in Levittown.
Police have identified the 61-year-old woman who was killed in a Long Island house fire earlier this month that remains under investigation.

Levittown resident Donna Coyle was in her Forester Lane home at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, April 10 when a fire broke out inside the building.

Police said that upon arrival, officers found heavy black smoke fully engulfing the home, which made gaining access to the residence more difficult.

Crews from the Levittown Fire Department managed to force their way into the home, where they found Coyle unconscious inside.

Firefighters from the Levittown, Bethpage, Wantagh, and East Meadow Fire Departments worked swiftly to knock down the flames and extinguish the fire within 30 minutes. Coyle was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police Department medic.

Officials said the fire does not appear suspicious. The investigation into what caused it is ongoing.

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

