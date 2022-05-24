ID Released For Woman Killed In Hit-Run Hauppauge Crash

The identity has been released of a woman killed in a hit-and-run crash at a Long Island intersection.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. Monday, May 23 in Hauppauge.

A motor vehicle, believed to be a sedan, was traveling eastbound on Motor Parkway when it collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Moreland Road, Suffolk County Police said.

The vehicle then left the roadway, and struck the woman standing on the sidewalk before fleeing the scene eastbound on Motor Parkway, according to police.

The victim, now identified as Cherokee Fletcher, age 28, of Commack, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.