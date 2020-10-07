ID Released For Man Shot, Killed In Broad Daylight Inside Vehicle On Long Island

The identity has been released of a man shot and killed while sitting inside a vehicle in broad daylight on Long Island.

The incident occurred just before 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 5 in Hempstead.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, Hempstead Police officers responded to 105 Terrace Ave. after a report of gunshots fired.

Upon arrival, officers observed a man who was shot multiple times sitting in a vehicle. The man has now been ID'd as Karson Banks, 31, of Salisbury, North Carolina, and formerly of Hempstead.

Banks was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

