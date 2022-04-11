ID Released For Boater Who Went Missing Near Smith Point Beach

Police have released the identity of a man whose 25-foot boat washed ashore will all the electronics working, but the owner missing.

Todd Mauro, age 52, of Ronkonkoma, was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 as he left from the South Shore Boat Yard in Patchogue, said the Suffolk County Police.

US Coast Guard Petty Officer Ryan Schultz said the boat washed ashore around 8:15 p.m., Sunday, on the ocean side of Smith Point Beach.

There was no one aboard at the time it was found, but all of the electronic equipment was "energized" and working, Schultz said.

The Coast Guard was alerted by the Suffolk County Police who took part in a massive search for the owner that included boats and aircraft on Monday, Oct. 31.

The Coast Guard called off their search at sundown on Monday.

Suffolk County's Marine Bureau has been taking part in a recovery effort since the Coast Guard's search ended.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.