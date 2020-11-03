ID Released For 39-Year-Old Victim In Broad-Daylight, Fatal Long Island Stabbing

A Long Island man fatally stabbed in broad daylight has been identified.

Nassau County Police responded to a radio assignment of a fight in the vicinity of 155 Franklin Ave. on Saturday, March 7 at 4:50 p.m. in Hempstead.

Upon arrival, they discovered the 39-year-old, now identified as Julio Jesus Solano Alfanso, of Uniondale, had been stabbed.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased by a staff physician.

On early Sunday morning, March 8, the Homicide Squad reported the arrest of Westley Witts, 30.

Witts has been charged with second-degree murder and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

