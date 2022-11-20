Huntington Station Woman Accused Of Leaving 4-Year-Old In Vehicle During Cold Temperatures

Contact Us
711 East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station
711 East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island woman was charged with endangering the welfare of a child after police said she left her 4-year-old daughter unattended in a vehicle while it was cold outside.

The incident happened in Huntington Station in the parking lot of 711 East Jericho Turnpike at about 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, the Suffolk County Police Department said. 

Officers responded to a report of a child left unattended and restrained in a safety seat in a vehicle in the parking lot, police said.

The child was found alone in a 2021 Toyota that did not have its engine running, SCPD said. 

Police found the child's mother, identified as 31-year-old Maricela Avila, of Huntington Station, and the child was removed from the vehicle, SCPD said.

Authorities said Avila was arrested and held overnight at the Fourth Precinct.

Her arraignment was scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 20, police said. 

