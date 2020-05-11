Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Home Health Aide Accused Of Stealing From Long Island Woman

Kathy Reakes
A Valley Stream woman was arrested for allegedly stealing from an elderly woman she cared for.
A home health aide has been arrested after allegedly stealing from an 82-year-old woman she cared for.

Nassau County Police arrested Martha Saint-Amand, 58, of Valley Stream, for the alleged theft which took place in Westbury in April, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, Saint-Amand was observed on video taking a small box containing an unknown amount of cash and placed it in her personal bag.

Saint-Amand also allegedly removed a dark-colored winter coat, assorted other items and placed them into the same bag, police said.

She also went into a closet, removed a red sweater, and put it on prior to leaving, according to police.

The victim’s daughter became aware of the situation and contacted the police.

After an investigation, Saint-Amand was arrested and charged with petit larceny.

She was issued an appearance returnable to Nassau County First District Court on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

