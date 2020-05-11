Home Health Aide Accused Of Stealing From Long Island Woman

A home health aide has been arrested after allegedly stealing from an 82-year-old woman she cared for.

Nassau County Police arrested Martha Saint-Amand, 58, of Valley Stream, for the alleged theft which took place in Westbury in April, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, Saint-Amand was observed on video taking a small box containing an unknown amount of cash and placed it in her personal bag.

Saint-Amand also allegedly removed a dark-colored winter coat, assorted other items and placed them into the same bag, police said.

She also went into a closet, removed a red sweater, and put it on prior to leaving, according to police.

The victim’s daughter became aware of the situation and contacted the police.

After an investigation, Saint-Amand was arrested and charged with petit larceny.

She was issued an appearance returnable to Nassau County First District Court on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

