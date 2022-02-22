Girl Injured In Pellet Gun Shooting At Suffolk County Shopping Center

Police are investigating a pellet gun shooting that injured a child at a Long Island shopping plaza.

The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. on Presidents' Day, Monday, Feb. 21 in Deer Park.

A 12-year-old girl was walking in the parking lot of the Tanger Outlets in Deer Park when she was struck by a pellet fired from an airsoft gun by a person in a passing vehicle, Suffolk County Police said.

The girl was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation, it was determined the same vehicle was involved in a similar incident on Deer Park Avenue in North Babylon approximately 20 minutes earlier, police said. No one was injured in that incident.

The vehicle is described as a dark-colored four-door sedan, possibly a Hyundai Elantra, believed to be occupied by three or four males.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

