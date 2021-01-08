Four Suspects At Large, Resident Pistol-Whipped During Long Island Home Invasion, Police Say

Four suspects are at large after a violent home invasion in which a 37-year-old man was pistol-whipped and money stolen from his home, according to authorities.

The Nassau County Police Department said the victim heard banging on the door of his home on Churchill Drive in Garden City Park at about 5 a.m. on Saturday, July 31.

NCPD said the resident left his bedroom and found four men, all armed with handguns.

The four suspects reportedly forcibly entered the home and ran toward him, according to police.

Police said they then threatened the victim and tied him up while demanding cash.

The man was hit across the head with a pistol and put in the bathtub, NCPD reported.

Police said the suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money from the man's home.

NCPD reported that the man described the suspects as Black males who were wearing black-colored clothing and ski masks.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 516-573-6353.

