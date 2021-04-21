Four Men Nabbed On Long Island In $15,500 Scam Attempt, Police Say

Four out-of-state men were nabbed on Long Island for allegedly attempting to pull an elderly scam on an area man.

The four New Jersey men were arrested around 12:30 p.m., Monday, April 19 in Russell Gardens after police were notified of the attempted scam, said the Nassau County Police.

According to Robbery Squad detectives, an unknown man contacted the 75-year-old victim, impersonating his son.

The caller claimed to have been arrested after being involved in a car accident that injured someone in Reddington, Pennsylvania, police said.

He gave the victim an arrest number and advised him a representative from the Public Defender’s Office would call with instructions on bail.

A short time later, the victim received a call from a woman demanding $15,500 dollars for the release of his son. He was directed to call when he had the money and a courier would pick it up, police said.

After withdrawing the money from the bank, the victim called his son to check on him. His son informed him he was currently in Manhattan and was not arrested.

Police were contacted and a transaction was arranged.

A gray Honda with four men inside was parked down the block from the victim’s house and a man got out of the vehicle holding a receipt.

The man went to the door and received an envelope from the victim, police said.

Police moved in and attempted to arrest the man who resisted. After being subdued, Alvin Rufino, age 22, of Passaic, New Jersey was placed under arrest.

A thorough investigation was conducted and the three remaining men in the car were also arrested including Darwin Marcano Jimenez, age 28; Jose Soriano, age 30, and Engel Paulino Gomez, age 20, all of Passaic.

All four men were charged with grand larceny. Rufino was also charged with resisting arrest.

They were arraigned on Tuesday, April 20, in Mineola.

