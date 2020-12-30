Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Missing Suffolk County Mother, Daughter Found
Police & Fire

Four Charged In Connection With Long Island Overdose Death, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Avante Lester and Angela Aragona
Avante Lester and Angela Aragona Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Four people, including three Long Island residents, have been arrested in connection with an alleged overdose death on Long Island. 

The four were arrested around 10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 29, in Woodmere, in connection with the fatal overdose of a Nassau County resident said the Nassau County Police.

Those arrested included Krystal Incigeri, age 28, of Valley Stream, Jasmine Morales, 26, Lynbrook, Angela Aragona, 27, Valley Stream, and Avante Lester, 27, of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Incigeri was charged with criminal facilitation and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Morales was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Both were released from custody and issued appearance tickets.

Lester was charged with four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Aragona was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Both will be arraigned on Thursday, Dec. 31, in Mineola.

