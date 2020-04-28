Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Four Charged After Victim Responding To Online Ad Is Robbed At Long Island Motel, Police Say

Zak Failla
Angel Behrens, 27 Photo Credit: NCPD
Ryasia McGuire, 22 Photo Credit: NCPD
Bryan Cheeks, 20 Photo Credit: NCPD
Brandon Blocker, 27 Photo Credit: NCPD

Four men on Long Island are facing charges for armed robberies after they lured their victims to a motel with an advertisement, police said.

A 47-year-old man traveled to the Coliseum Motor Inn on the Hempstead Turnpike in East Meadow at approximately 2 p.m. on Monday, April 27 to respond to an ad that was posted online, according to Nassau County Police.

When he arrived at the Colosseum Motor Inn, police said that the man was approached by four men, Brandon Blocker, 27, Ryan Cheeks, 20, Angel Behrens, 27, and Ryasia McGuire, 22. One of the men displayed a knife, while another took out a glass bottle and demanded cash.

After giving the men an undisclosed amount of cash, the Nassau County Police Department was notified, and the four were taken into custody at the motel without incident. Further investigation determined that the four allegedly committed a similar robbery on Saturday, April 18 at the same motel.

Blocker, a Hempstead resident, was charged with two counts each of:

  • Second-degree robbery;
  • Third-degree robbery;
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon;
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon;
  • Fourth-degree conspiracy.

Westbury resident Cheeks, and Levittown resident Behrens were charged with two counts each of:

  • First-degree robbery;
  • Second-degree robbery;
  • Third-degree robbery;
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon;
  • Fourth-degree conspiracy.

McGuire, a Huntington resident, was charged with:

  • First-degree robbery;
  • Second-degree robbery;
  • Third-degree robbery;
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon;
  • Fourth-degree conspiracy.

All four men were scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, April 28 in Mineola.

