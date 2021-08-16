Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Missing Long Island 15-Year-Old Found
Police & Fire

Former Boyfriend Busted On Long Island For Burglary Of Ex, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Police lights
Police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay

A 36-year-old man was taken into police custody after allegedly burglarizing his ex-girlfriend’s home on Long Island, police said.

Officers from the Nassau County Police Department were dispatched to an Oceanside residence at approximately 12:35 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 16, where there was a reported domestic disturbance.

Police said that upon arrival, officers spoke with a woman who stated that her ex-boyfriend entered her home without permission, before fleeing the area once she found him inside the residence.

Using a police K9, officers were able to canvas the area, locating Oceanside resident Brian Maloney, who was arrested without incident after he was found in possession of several items that belonged to his ex.

Maloney was transported by a Nassau County Police ambulance to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment, where he was charged with second-degree burglary and petit larceny. Police said that he will be arraigned “when medically practical.” 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.