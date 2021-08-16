Former Boyfriend Busted On Long Island For Burglary Of Ex, Police Say

A 36-year-old man was taken into police custody after allegedly burglarizing his ex-girlfriend’s home on Long Island, police said.

Officers from the Nassau County Police Department were dispatched to an Oceanside residence at approximately 12:35 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 16, where there was a reported domestic disturbance.

Police said that upon arrival, officers spoke with a woman who stated that her ex-boyfriend entered her home without permission, before fleeing the area once she found him inside the residence.

Using a police K9, officers were able to canvas the area, locating Oceanside resident Brian Maloney, who was arrested without incident after he was found in possession of several items that belonged to his ex.

Maloney was transported by a Nassau County Police ambulance to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment, where he was charged with second-degree burglary and petit larceny. Police said that he will be arraigned “when medically practical.”

