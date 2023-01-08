Contact Us
Flanders Man Critically Injured In Riverhead Shooting, Suspects At Large

Nicole Valinote
The shooting happened in Riverhead in front of 747 East Main St., the Riverhead Town Police Department reported. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are searching for two suspects in a shooting that critically injured a 47-year-old man on Long Island.

The incident happened in Riverhead in front of 747 East Main St., the Riverhead Town Police Department reported.

Officers received a report at about 6:10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, that a man was shot in the head and two possible perpetrators fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

The victim, a Flanders man, was taken to an area hospital and remains in critical condition, according to the report.

Police said the hospital that is treating him asked to remain anonymous due to the possibility of further violence. 

Authorities asked anyone with information about the case to call police at 631-727-4500. 

