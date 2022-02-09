Five Charged After Crashing Stolen Car Into Patrol Cruiser In Suffolk, Police Say

Four teens and a man were arrested on Long Island after they allegedly crashed into a marked police cruiser in a stolen vehicle, injuring two officers.

Suffolk County Police said one 17-year-old and three 16-year-old males -- who were not named due to their ages -- were arrested along with Danis Gomez, age 23, of Brentwood, following the incident that took place around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, in North Bay Shore.

According to police, the group was in a stolen 2006 Nissan Sentra, when the car backed into a parked 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe, occupied by an adult male, in a commercial parking lot, located at 145 Candlewood Road. One of the occupants of the Nissan displayed a gun before the vehicle fled the scene.

The Nissan was traveling eastbound on Candlewood Road, west of 5th Avenue when it veered into the westbound lane and crashed into the side of a marked police vehicle that was occupied by two police officers, police said.

The occupants of the Nissan then fled the scene on foot and were apprehended by responding officers at approximately 9:20 p.m., police said.

The two police officers were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where they were treated for minor injuries and released.

The Nissan, which had been reported stolen from Hempstead on Friday, Jan. 21, was impounded.

All were charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property.

They are being held at the Third Precinct and are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

