Fatal Hit-Run: Suffolk PD Asking For Help Identifying Driver In Huntington Station

Police on Long Island are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a person who fatally struck a pedestrian and fled the scene.

The incident took place in Huntington Station on Saturday, March 4 on the Jericho Turnpike.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police detectives report that Bernarda Fernandez was crossing Jericho Turnpike at Oakwood Road when she was struck by a Jeep Cherokee traveling westbound on the turnpike.

Fernandez, age 49, of Huntington Station, was transported to Huntington Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Jeep fled the scene northbound on Oakwood Road.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

