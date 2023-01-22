East Northport Man Accused Of Driving Drunk With 11-Month-Old Daughter In Car After Crash

A man has been charged with driving drunk with his infant child in the car after a crash at a Long Island intersection.

The crash happened Saturday, Jan. 21 at 6:40 p.m. in East Northport when a 2021 Hyundai struck the rear of a 2020 Mazda on Elwood Road, at the intersection of Pulaski Road, Suffolk County Police said.

It was determined that the driver of the Hyundai was intoxicated and his 11-month-old daughter was a passenger in the vehicle, police said.

The baby was transported by the Northport Fire Department to Huntington Hospital for evaluation.

The driver of the Hyundai, Matthew Gibney, age 33, of East Northport, was charged with:

Aggravated driving while Intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years old or younger (Leandra’s Law),

Endangering the welfare of a child.

Gibney and the driver of the Mazda, a 22-year-old woman from Yonkers, were not injured.

He was held overnight at the Second Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday, Jan. 22.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Suffolk County Police Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

