Duo Wanted For Stealing Credit Card From Woman In Deer Park

Police asked the public for information about two people who are wanted for stealing a credit card from a 92-year-old woman on Long Island.

The incident happened in the parking lot of 1261 Deer Park Ave. in Deer Park at about 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Authorities said a man distracted the victim while a woman entered the victim's vehicle and stole a credit card.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

