Duo Nabbed With Loaded Weapon At Long Island Hotel, Police Say

Two men were arrested for allegedly having a loaded handgun in a hotel room on Long Island.

Manuel Andrade, age 36, and Refugio Miguel Ponce Nunez, age 51, both of East Meadow, were arrested on Friday, April 2, at the Coliseum Inn, located at 1650 Hempstead Turnpike, in East Meadow, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, officers responded to the Coliseum Inn for the report of a found gun. Upon arrival, it was determined that an employee of the hotel, discovered a loaded Smith and Wesson revolver in a guest room.

An investigation determined the men, who both live in the guest room, were responsible for the firearm, police said.

Both men were taken into custody without further incident.

A further investigation determined that Andrade had three open cases with the Nassau County Police Department and an open warrant from Hempstead, police said.

Andrade was charged with:

Criminal possession of a weapon

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon/third-degree

Criminal possession of a weapon/firearm/fourth-degree

Robbery

Two counts of aggravated criminal contempt

Assault

Menacing

Criminal mischief

Possession of a dangerous weapon

Criminal contempt

Nunez was charged with three counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Both men were arraigned on Saturday, April 3.

