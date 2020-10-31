Duo Nabbed With Drugs Following Fight With Officers On Long Island, Police Say

Two men were arrested for drugs and one for attacking and injuring two police officers during a traffic stop associated with a countywide drug operation on Long Island.

Jonathan M. Burwell, 30, and Brian Jacobs, 33, both of Hogansburg in upstate Franklin County near the Canadian border, were arrested around 10:50 p.m., on Wednesday, October 28, in Bethpage, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, as part of Operation Natalie, Nassau County’s War Against Opioids, officers pulled over a gray 2006 Chevrolet Pickup truck for a defective license plate light.

During the investigation, officers detected a strong odor of marijuana. When officers removed the men from the vehicle, Burwell became combative, causing injuries to two officers. police said.

During the struggle, a substance, believed to be heroin, was recovered from Burwell’s pants pocket. Once Burwell was contained, officers found Jacobs to be in possession of additional drugs, police said.

Additional drugs were discovered upon searching the vehicle, police said.

Burwell was charged with:

assault,

obstructing governmental administration,

resisting arrest,

two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance,

unlawful possession of marijuana.

He will be arraigned when medically practical.

Jacobs was charged with four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was released on an appearance ticket.

