Duo Nabbed For Impaired Driving In Separate Southampton Stops

Two men are facing charges after police said they each drove while under the influence in separate incidents on Long Island over the weekend.

The two traffic stops happened in Southampton on Sunday, Oct. 30, the Southampton Town Police Department reported.

The first traffic stop happened at about 4:30 p.m., after 31-year-old James Nill, of Hampton Bays, was seen following another vehicle too closely on Red Creek Road in Hampton Bays, police said.

Police pulled him over and determined that he was driving in an impaired condition, authorities said.

Police said Nill was also found to be in possession of oxycodone pills.

He was charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to the report.

The second incident happened at about 7:45 p.m., when 44-year-old Victor Gonzalez-Vargas, of Flanders, was stopped after he was seen driving with no headlights on Flanders Road/Bell Avenue in Flanders, police said.

He was found to be driving while intoxicated and was arrested and charged with DWI and several vehicle and traffic law violations, authorities reported.

