Duo Nabbed For Attempted Murder On Long Island

Two men tracked down by police are facing attempted murder charges for allegedly attacking a man with a machete and handgun in the middle of the day on Long Island.

Members of the Freeport Police Department were dispatched to North Long Beach Road shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, where there was a report of an assault in progress with gunshots fired.

Witnesses told responding officers that a suspect, later identified as Jersey City, New Jersey resident Alvin Tineo, attacked a man with a machete while a second man, Freeport resident Abraam Rodriguez fired multiple shots from a handgun at the victim, said police.

Freeport Police and Nassau County Police officers canvassed the area, ultimately locating both men as they were throwing two objects over a fence on South Bergen Street, according to police.

When Rodriguez and Tineo were approached by officers, they attempted to flee on foot before being taken into custody, police said.

When officers checked the area where the two men were seen throwing items over a fence, they found a large machete and loaded handgun, said police.

Rodriguez, 19, was charged with attempted murder, assault, criminal use of a firearm, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Tineo, 20, was charged with attempted murder, assault, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Both men were scheduled to be arraigned in Mineola later in the day on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.