Duo Nabbed For Armed Robbery Of Long Island Man, 21, After He Exited Vehicle

Two suspects brandished weapons while robbing a 21-year-old man exiting a parked car on a quiet Long Island street in the middle of the night, police said.

Shortly before midnight on Tuesday, June 2, Cincinnati, Ohio residents Aristides Vasquez and Hector Espinoza approached a man exiting his vehicle on William Street in Roosevelt, demanding cash.

Police said that the two men displayed weapons and demanded the cash before fleeing on foot east on William Street with an undisclosed amount of money. Nassau County Police officers responded to the scene, and were able to quickly track down Vasquez and Espinoza fleeing on Stevens Street.

The two men were taken into custody without incident, while investigators recovered a revolver and BB gun allegedly used in the army robbery.

Vasquez, 20, was charged with:

First-degree robbery;

Second-degree robbery;

Criminal use of a firearm;

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Espinoza, 21, was charged with:

First-degree robbery;

Second-degree robbery;

Criminal use of a firearm;

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Both Vasquez and Espinoza are scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, June 3 in Mineola.

