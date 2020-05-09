Duo Nabbed Attempting To Burglarize Occupied Long Island Residence, Police Say

Two suspects were apprehended by officers while they were attempting to rob an occupied Long Island residence at knifepoint, police said.

It happened on Friday, May 8 at around 8:45 p.m. in New Cassel.

Pierre K. Fede, 31, of New Cassel and Stanley Brevet, 34, also of New Cassel, forcefully entered the residence on Prospect Avenue in New Cassel, Nassau County Police said.

As both men demanded money, Fede was armed with a 4-inch dark-colored pocket knife as they pushed the male victim, 50, to a rear room, according to police.

A second male victim, 24, was able to call 911, said police.

When officers arrived, they heard someone pleading for the suspects to leave and observed the suspects standing in the doorway of the residence, according to police.

Officers ordered the two onto the ground. Fede complied and was taken into custody without incident and the knife was recovered, said police.

Brevet refused multiple lawful orders but was taken into custody without further incident, police said.

No injuries and no proceeds were reported.

Fede was charged with:

First-degree attempted robbery,

First-degree burglary,

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Brevet was charged with:

Second-degree burglary,

Second-degree attempted robbery.

Both defendants were scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday, May 9 in Mineola.

