Driver On Loose After Striking Woman In Huntington Station Hit-Run: Police

The hit-and-run happened in front of 1290 New York Ave. in Huntington Station.
The hit-and-run happened in front of 1290 New York Ave. in Huntington Station. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon

Authorities are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run on Long Island that left a woman seriously injured, police said.

The incident happened in Suffolk County on Thursday, Dec. 29 around 7:10 p.m., when a woman in Huntington Station tried crossing the road in front of 1290 New York Ave. (Route 110) when she was hit by a dark-colored sedan that then drove away going south, Suffolk County Police said.

The victim was then taken by helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 631-854-8252, or Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. 

