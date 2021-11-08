Driver Dies After Vehicle Overturns, Catches Fire In Suffolk County, Police Say

A driver was killed in a fiery crash on Long Island after his vehicle overturned and he was trapped inside.

Police received a report of a crash on Sound Avenue in Riverhead at about 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 8.

The crash happened about one-fourth of a mile west of Park Road, according to the Riverhead Police Department.

When officers arrived, they saw a Chevrolet pickup towing an enclosed trailer had overturned and was engulfed in flames, and the driver, Salvatore Pinello, was trapped inside, police said.

The Riverhead Fire Department extinguished the blaze.

Investigators determined that the passenger was able to get out of the vehicle before it caught fire.

Pinello remained trapped inside and died from his injuries, authorities said.

The following other agencies also responded to the scene:

Riverhead Detective Division

New York State Accident Reconstruction Team

Suffolk County Police Department Emergency Services Division

Pinello's age has not been relesed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.

