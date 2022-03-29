Driver Dies After Crashing Into Light Poles, Unoccupied Vehicle In Huntington

A 29-year-old man died after crashing a vehicle into light poles and an unoccupied parked vehicle on Long Island.

The crash happened in Huntington at about 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

SCPD said Peter Insaurralde was driving a 2013 Nissan west on East Jericho Turnpike near Broadway when the vehicle left the road, struck a utility pole, two light poles, and an unoccupied parked vehicle in the parking lot of 1055 East Jericho Turnpike.

Insaurralde, who was the only occupant of the Nissan, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check, SCPD reported.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call police at 631-854-8252.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.