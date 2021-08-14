Driver Charged After Chain-Reaction Long Island Crash Causes Multiple Injuries

A truck driver is facing several charges after a chain-reaction Long Island crash caused multiple injuries.

The incident unfolded just after 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14 in Bellmore.

David Gonzalez, age 38, of Perth Amboy, New Jersey, was operating a tractor-trailer on Sunrise Highway (Route 27) when he struck a vehicle that was stopped in a left-hand turning lane at the intersection of Bellmore Avenue, Nassau County Police said.

That in turn, caused that vehicle one to strike another vehicle also in the turning lane, according to police.

The driver of the first vehicle struck, a 59-year-old man, suffered from multiple injuries to his body including his face, and was transported by Bellmore Fire Department Ambulance to Nassau University Medical Center, police said.

A second male victim, age 56, suffered back and neck injuries and responded to his own physician, said police.

Gonzalez was transported by Nassau County Ambulance to NUMC for evaluation of complaint of neck and back injuries.

Gonzalez was charged with:

Two counts of third-degree assault,

Second-degree reckless endangerment

Reckless Driving.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday, Aug. 14 at First District Court in Hempstead.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.