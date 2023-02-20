Dix Hills Man Accused Of Driving Drunk After Crash Between SUV, Pickup Truck In West Islip

A Long Island man is accused of driving drunk following a two-vehicle crash.

The man was driving a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer in West Islip eastbound on Sunrise Highway, at Hubbards Path, when the vehicle struck a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck at approximately 8:40 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19.

The Chevrolet overturned and came to rest on top of the guardrail, according to police. The Mercury struck the guardrail and the center median.

Highway Patrol officers arrived at the scene and determined the driver of the Mountaineer, Madison Cedeno, age 41, of Dix Hills, was intoxicated.

He was taken into custody and transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

The driver of the Chevrolet, an adult male, was transported to the same hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Cedeno was charged with driving while intoxicated.

He was held overnight at the Suffolk County PD Third Precinct and was due to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday, Feb. 20.

