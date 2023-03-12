Deer Park Man Nabbed For Following Teen Home, Police Say

A Long Island man who allegedly followed a 17-year-old girl home earlier this year has been charged with harassment and criminal trespass for walking in her garage.

Suffolk County resident Ismail Sarimehmet, age 47, of Deer Park, was arrested on Thursday, March 9 at his home.

The incident took place on Sunday, Jan. 29 when the girl was on her way to her Dix Hills home when she noticed a driver of a black pickup truck was following her to her house around 4:15 p.m., said the Suffolk County Police.

The man pulled up in front of her home, walked up the driveway and entered her attached garage, and started speaking to her, police said,

The minor called for her parents and immediately went inside her house. When the man heard the parents were home he walked back to his truck and left, police said.

The female was not harmed.

After an investigation, Sarimehmet was arrested at his home.

Investigators believe that other teens or women were targeted and are asking anyone with more information to contact the Second Precinct Crime Section at 631-854-8228 from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Sarimehmet was held overnight and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, March 10.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.