Deer Park Man Man Driving With 40 Suspensions Nabbed After Fleeing, Police Say

A Long Island man with 40 suspensions on his driver's license was arrested after fleeing during a traffic stop, police reported.

Jemel Edwards, age 35, of Deer Park, was arrested in Bayport shortly after midnight on Thursday, March 3, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Edwards was driving a 2000 Nissan Altima east on Route 27 Service Road in Sayville when an officer pulled him over at the intersection of Broadway Avenue for speeding, SCPD said.

When the officer got out of the patrol car, Edwards drove away, traveling south on Nicolls Road, police reported.

The officer did not follow but informed dispatch, authorities said.

Officers then responded to a report of an incident on Terrace Road in Bayport, and found the Nissan parked nearby, SCPD reported.

Police located Edwards and arrested him. Police found upon further investigation that he had 40 suspensions on his driver's license, SCPD said.

SCPD said Edwards was charged with:

Third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer

Operating a vehicle without an interlock device

Second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Eight additional New York State vehicle and traffic violations

Edwards is set to be arraigned at a later date, police said.

