Crowd On LI Beach Dispersed After Some Throw Bottles At Cops, Set Off Fireworks, Police Say

A gathering of more than 1,500 mostly high school students on Long Island went from peaceful to violent when some individuals allegedly threw bottles at police cars and set-off fireworks aimed at officers.

The incident took place in Nassau County around 8 p.m., on Saturday, June 20, when a Long Beach Police officer conducting a beach patrol at Ocean Beach Park came upon the large crowd, the department said.

Additional officers responded to the area in the vicinity of Edwards Boulevard determined that the gathering was unannounced and consisted mostly of high school students from various school districts, the department said.

"These individuals were respectful and peaceful," the department said. "However, several unidentified individuals threw bottles at police vehicles and set off fireworks in the direction of the police including at vehicles and the Nassau County Police helicopter."

The Ocean Beach Park closes to the public at 11 p.m. and the Nassau County Police assisted in dispersing the crowd peacefully.

There were no arrests or injuries.

