Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms Possible During Stretch Of Hot, Humid Days
Police & Fire

Crowd On LI Beach Dispersed After Some Throw Bottles At Cops, Set Off Fireworks, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Ocean Beach Park
Ocean Beach Park Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A gathering of more than 1,500 mostly high school students on Long Island went from peaceful to violent when some individuals allegedly threw bottles at police cars and set-off fireworks aimed at officers.

The incident took place in Nassau County around 8 p.m., on Saturday, June 20, when a Long Beach Police officer conducting a beach patrol at Ocean Beach Park came upon the large crowd, the department said.

Additional officers responded to the area in the vicinity of Edwards Boulevard determined that the gathering was unannounced and consisted mostly of high school students from various school districts, the department said.

"These individuals were respectful and peaceful," the department said. "However, several unidentified individuals threw bottles at police vehicles and set off fireworks in the direction of the police including at vehicles and the Nassau County Police helicopter."

The Ocean Beach Park closes to the public at 11 p.m. and the Nassau County Police assisted in dispersing the crowd peacefully. 

There were no arrests or injuries.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.