Police & Fire

Crash Causes Closure Of Stretch Of Sunrise Highway In West Islip, Police Report

Nicole Valinote
Sunrise Highway in West Islip
Sunrise Highway in West Islip

A stretch of Sunrise Highway (Route 27) was closed while police investigated a crash.

The Suffolk County Police Department reported that officers responded to a crash in West Islip shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

SCPD said the westbound highway was closed between Exits 41 and 42, and it reopened as of 3:50 p.m.

A victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police reported.

Police have not provided details about how many vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

