COVID-19: Man Wanted For Threatening Long Island Store Worker Who Asked Him To Wear Mask

Police are asking the public's help in locating a man who threatened a female worker at a Long Island store after she asked him to wear a mask due to the store's COVID-19 policy, according to police.

The incident occurred on Friday, May 14 at 2:20 p.m. in Garden City Park.

The man entered Costello’s Ace Hardware, located at 2323 Jericho Turnpike, without wearing a face covering, Nassau County Police said.

The 23-year-old sales associate asked him to put on a face covering and informed him that it was store policy to do so, according to police.

The unknown suspect refused to comply and became irate, yelling and cursing at the woman, said police.

"When the suspect exited the store, he threatened the victim, which placed her in fear for her life," Nassau County Police said.

He then fled the scene in a white sport utility vehicle.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

