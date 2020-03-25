COVID-19: 33 Nassau County PD Officers Test Positive

There have been seven new novel coronavirus-related deaths reported in Nassau County, and 33 members of the county police department have tested positive as cases top 30,000 in New York.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday, March 25 that there have been 5,146 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus on Long Island as the state’s total rose to 30,811.

In Nassau, there were 416 new reported COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 3,285 since the outbreak began. Of those, there have been 17 deaths. There have also been 2,260 positive cases reported in Suffolk County.

Each of the new deaths involved seniors who suffered from underlying medical conditions.

Of the 3,285 cases, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said that 33 members of the county police force have tested positive, while another 40 members are in quarantine and currently waiting on the results of testing.

According to police, officers have responded to dozens of locations throughout the county during the pandemic. They are also encouraging area residents not to dial 9-1-1 unless it’s a life-threatening situation.

In response, Curran is calling on the federal government to offer an assist to New Yorkers, who have been hit harder than any other state in the country.

“New York State has been rocked to the core by COVID-19,” she said. “It is unprecedented and is an extraordinary financial burden. This crisis remains unpredictable, and we don’t know the endpoint. That’s why it’s so important for those who can apply for emergency funding from FEMA (to do so.)”

There have been 461,923 confirmed cases across the globe, which resulted in 20,850 deaths. Stateside, there have been 64,107 reported cases in the United States, which led to 893 deaths as of March 25.

